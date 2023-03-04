ITI Berhampur students create Biju Patnaik's sculpture on his birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE ITI Berhampur students create Biju Patnaik's sculpture

Students of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), here have created a huge, innovative sculpture of former Odisha chief minister Late Biju Patnaik, made with fan bearings, cycle chains and nut bolts, on the eve of his birth anniversary.

Biju Patnaik's 107th birth anniversary falls on March 5. As part of the 'Waste To Wealth' programme initiated by ITI Berhampur principal, Dr. Rajat Panigrahy, nearly 100 students, undergoing training for the trades of fitters, painters, and electricians, toiled hard for 12 days to create this unique sculpture.

Image Source : FILE IMAGESculpture of Biju Patnaik

Earlier, ITI students had created sculptures of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi using waste scraps. "Our students wanted to pay tributes to Biju Babu, one of the founders of modern Odisha. They decided to use waste scraps to create this sculpture. Such experiences will surely enrich their future", Said Dr. Panigrahy.

Also Read: Haunting in Bijnor? Unmanned tractor starts on its own & smashes into UP shop. Watch

Also Read: Robot dogs on runway! Machines outshine models at Paris Fashion Week show. Watch

Read More Trending News