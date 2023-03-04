Robot dogs on runway! Machines outshine models at Paris Fashion Week show. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Robot outshine models at Paris Fashion Week show

Trending News: The fashion industry has always been known for its innovative and unique shows, but the recent Coperni fashion show in Paris took things to a whole new level. The fashion brand incorporated robots into their show, showcasing Boston Dynamics' robotic canines alongside human models, which stole the limelight from the latter.

Coperni posted images of the show on their official Instagram page, describing it as a "modern fable about the relationship between humans and technology." The brand's vision was to showcase that there is no dominant or dominated relationship between mankind and machine, and that they can coexist in harmony. The robot dogs were also captured alongside models in one of the posts.

The show was met with a mixed response on social media. Some users expressed their excitement, while others expressed concerns about the dangers that robots could pose to humans in the future. A Twitter user even shared an image of the robot dogs on the runway, garnering over 8,200 views and close to 100 likes.

The incorporation of robots in the fashion industry is not entirely new, with several brands experimenting with the technology in the past. However, Coperni's show took things to a new level by featuring robots as central figures, overshadowing human models. It raises questions about the role of technology in the fashion industry and whether robots will eventually replace human models.

Coperni's fashion show in Paris, featuring robotic canines alongside human models, has sparked conversations about the relationship between humans and technology, the role of robots in the fashion industry, and their potential to replace human models. The show undoubtedly left an impression, showcasing the fashion industry's innovative and boundary-pushing spirit.

