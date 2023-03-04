Haunting in Bijnor? Unmanned tractor starts on its own & smashes into UP shop. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JESBHULLAR Tractor starts on its own, breaks glass

Trending News: A rather spooky incident that took place recently in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor has left social media users in shock and disbelief. An unmanned tractor parked outside a popular shoe store suddenly started moving on its own, without a driver, and entered the store, shattering the glass gate. Employees were stunned as they watched the seemingly impossible happen before their eyes.

Fortunately, the employees managed to avoid injury by moving out of the way, and someone from the store was able to stop the tractor. Unfortunately, the damage was severe, with the entire front glass structure of the store broken. The incident was so bizarre that it quickly became the talk of the city, with the video of the incident going crazy viral online.

Watch the viral video of tractor starting on its own and breaking glass of UP shop here:

Reports suggest that the owner of the tractor, Kishan Kumar, was attending a peace committee meeting at the Bijnor Police Station, where police were preparing for the upcoming Holi festival. Kumar left his tractor parked outside the shoe store, just a short distance from the station.

After about an hour, the tractor mysteriously started on its own and crashed through the gate, causing chaos and destruction. The showroom manager has filed a complaint against Kumar at the police station, seeking compensation for the damages caused.

