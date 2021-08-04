Hilarious video of The Great Khali explains why wearing helmet while riding two-wheelers is important

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUMBAI POLICE Hilarious video of The Great Khali explains why wearing helmet while riding two-wheelers is imp

Mumbai Police exactly knows how to use creativity at its best to spread awareness about the right cause. Once again Mumbai Police is back with an interesting post on their social media handles to remind people to wear helmets while driving two wheelers and stay safe on the road. This time Mumbai Police posted a video featuring professional wrestler The Great Khali.

In the new video, Mumbai Police released an advisory asking people to wear a helmet while riding two-wheelers. They also mentioned that only wearing a helmet is not enough, people riding a two-wheeler must also ensure that the helmet fits them properly.

Sharing the video on Twitter and Instagram and wrote, "The ‘Great Khali’ knows that without a proper helmet, yeh ride ‘khali’ itne hi duur ja sakti hai!."

Take a look:

In the video, Khali can be seen getting all set to go for a ride on his two-wheeler. However, when he starts wearing the helmet, it does not fit him.

Earlier, Mumbai Police issued an advisory on Covid-19 awareness to remind people to wear masks and stay safe during this pandemic. The post was crelated to Harry Potter and is collecting lots of reactions from netizens, especially fans of the books and films series.

"The mask’s ‘hoping to do some good in the world’ #DeathlyToCovidHallow #DontBeAPrisonerToCorona #ChamberOfSafety #HarryPotterDay," says the post shared along with the post.