Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MUMBAI POLICE Mumbai Police reminds people to wear masks through THIS Harry Potter post

Mumbai Police exactly knows how to captivate people's attention towards the right cause. Time and again it has come up with the most innovative ways to spread awareness about the various topics of concern in society. Once again Mumbai Police shared a post on their social media handles to remind people to wear masks and stay safe during this pandemic. The post is related to Harry Potter and is collecting lots of reactions from netizens, especially fans of the books and films series.

"The mask’s ‘hoping to do some good in the world’ #DeathlyToCovidHallow #DontBeAPrisonerToCorona #ChamberOfSafety #HarryPotterDay," says the post shared along with the post.

Take a look:

The post features a picture from the film Harry Potter where Ron Weasley is seen bowled over as a mask flung in front of him. The text in the picture reads, "If you put another toe out of the house without a mask, then you'll bring the virus direct home."

Earlier, Mumbai Police issued an advisory on Covid-19 awareness and used a scene from the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara featuring actor Hrithik Roshan’s character Arjun Saluja to spread the message on vaccines and masks.

With a fun twist, Mumbai Police changed Arjun’s dialogue slightly in the graphic from the ZNMD scene as Hrithik’s character said, “Vaccine na lagwana is not funny. Vaccine lagwakar mask na pehenna is not funny (Not getting the vaccine is not funny. Not wearing a mask after getting the vaccine is not funny).”

“Samjhi Na, Senorita? (Bwoyyys too),” read the caption of the post.

Since being shared a day ago, the post has collected over 16,000 likes and several comments.