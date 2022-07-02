Chris Martin is full of surprises as he performs 'A Sky Full of Stars' in British pub, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THE STAG INN Chris Martin played a track at a British pub

Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, surprised a soon-to-be-married couple at a British pub recently. Chris did what he does best. He sang for the couple-to-be. When Chris learned that the lovebirds had picked the band’s song for their first dance at their marriage, he decided to sing it for them. The couple lives in a small village in England. The special moment happened when they met Chris days before their wedding day.

Chris performs for the couple

In a video that is winning hearts on social media, Chris can be seen sitting behind a piano at a pub. He broke into an impromptu rendition of Coldplay's A Sky Full of Stars, which also happens to be one of their most loved songs. Chris delighted the couple at a rural pub on his way home from Glastonbury. “It was one of those things where you go, ‘Right, this is happening’,” pub owner Chris Parkin told Sky News. “It was really brilliant, a brilliant moment.”

Viral video of Chris singing at a pub

Chris visited the pub with his girlfriend Dakota Johnson of Fifty Shades of Grey fame. His impromptu rendition impressed a lot of people on social media. Many found it to be a wholesome moment for the couple. In the cozy surroundings of the Stag Inn in the village of Hinton Charterhouse, north Somerset, Anna and Jeremy had their moment as Chris sang and played for them. They are set to marry on August 28.

Fans react to Chris' singing video

It was an overwhelming situation not just for the couple at the pub but for those watching the video on social media. Reacting to the short clip of Chris singing and playing the piano, one of the Twitter users said, "This is incredible (sic)." Another person commented, "Love how he just happens to walk into a pub with a piano, what are the chances (sic)."

