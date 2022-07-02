Priyanka Chopra's homeware brand called out for 'scamming' with Rs 30k table cloth, Rs 15k chutney pots

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra recently launched her Homeware brand SONA Home

Priyanka Chopra Jonas launched her homeware brand SONA Home recently. This came a year after the actress launched her first restaurant Sona in New York City, serving Indian cuisine abroad. The homeware line is an extension of her brand SONA. However, it has become a source of criticism for the exorbitant prices the home essentials are pegged at.

Priyanka's SONA Home prices are too steep?

Many people took to Twitter and expressed disappointment and shock over the steep prices of SONA Home essentials. According to the website, the 'Panna' Collection has a tablecloth that is priced at Rs 31,000 (USD 398). A cup and saucer set is priced around Rs 5,300 (USD 68) and Chutney Pots, (a set of 6 pieces) are priced at Rs 15,000 (USD 198). Apart from 'Panna', the brand is also selling 'Sultan Garden' collection. One Sultan’s Garden dinner plate costs Rs 4,733, a serving bowl from the collection costs Rs 7,732, a tea cup and a saucer are priced at Rs 5,365 and a mug is worth Rs 3,471. These are among many items listed on the Sona Home website.

Read: Uber displays Rs 3000 charge for ride within Mumbai, netizens say 'this is extortion'

Netizens question the prices of SONA Home essentials

SONA Home products represent the Indian culture of hospitality. However, many Indians called out the brand for their 'ridiculous' prices. One social media wrote, "I wanna be rich to a point where I can casually buy a SONA HOME tablecloth worth 30K INR (sic)." Another pone commented, "Scammy high prices for average stuff (sic)." Another comment read, "Scamming with high prices (sic)."

Read: Bear cub messing with garbage can rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug

SONA Home called 'elegant' for design

Some praised how intricately the SONA HOME items are designed. Some liked the look and feel of the elegant items on display on the site and on Instagram. One social media user said, "So elegant (sic)," and another said, "These are gorgeous. I cannot wait to order them along with the stunning green embroidered napkins (sic)."