Uber displays Rs 3000 charge for ride within Mumbai, netizens say 'this is extortion'

Uber passenger seemed to have the shock of his life when a cab he was trying to book displayed a charge of Rs 3000 for a ride within Mumbai city. Many who are regular users of cab services were surprised to see such exorbitant prices being charged for short-distance travel. As the image shared by the passenger went viral, netizens reacted with funny comments. Some also shared their personal travel experience when they encountered such inconvenience.

Mumbai passenger in shock over Uber bill

Shravankumar Suvarna, a Mumbai local, tried taking an Uber during the rain. But was shocked to see the steep prices displayed on his mobile screen. Going by the picture, the cab was booked from Dadar to Dombivli. For inter-city travel, the cab service displayed Rs 3,041 as the charge, leaving Suvarna wide-mouthed. Shravana shared the screenshot of the Uber prices on Twitter with the caption, "Flight to goa is cheaper than my ride home #peakmumbairains (sic)." Soon his tweet went viral

What caused this sudden rise in prices?

However unbelievable it may seem, cab services do charge high prices when there is a rush or the demand rises. So Suvarna's story is not an isolated incident. Given the rainy weather in Mumbai and rise in demand for cabs, it is believed that the transport service was using a dynamic pricing system. This must have put Suvarna and others looking to avail cab services in a bit of a jam.

Netizens react to Uber's steep prices

While many empathised with Suvarna's situation, others took to the comments section to share hilarious responses. Some claimed that they ought to ditch personal cab rides and vowed to take up public transport. "You could probably get a flight to PNQ and then take a bus. It would still be cheaper (sic)," wrote one in the comments section.

Another one said, "I can completely relate to this. Facing this daily with @Uber_India and @Olacabs. And Drivers' tantrums and attitude issues are not even mentioned here (sic)."

Check out some other reactions.