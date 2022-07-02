Stranger Things 4 Vol 2: Fans upset as Netflix crashes during series’ premiere; drop hilarious memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MARIXAPANDA Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 memes

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 dropped on Netflix on July 1. The final two episodes of the sci-fi horror drama series caused the server to crash at the OTT platform. According to the global uptime-monitoring site Downdetector.com, user reports of problems with Netflix spiked around 3 a.m (U.S. Eastern Standard Time), when 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 went live. Many users shared screenshots online, as they got messages 'Error 503' and 'Network Error' popping up as they try to watch Stranger Things.

'Variety' notes that complaints about errors with Netflix peaked at nearly 13,000 at the top of the hour, before the situation seemed to be resolved within half an hour. As the server crashed, eagerly waiting netizens took to their social media to share their disappointment.

'Stranger Things 4' already has set the record as the No. 1 English-language series on the service in its first four weeks of release, as reported by Netflix based on total hours watched.

'Stranger Things' has been created, written and executive produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers. The supernatural horror-thriller has an ensemble cast featuring Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine.

