Microsoft founder Bill Gates shares CV from 1974, calls today's resumes 'lot better' than his

Microsoft founder Bill Gates had a pleasant surprise in store for those who follow him on social media. Recently, the business magnate and philanthropist took to LinkedIn to share his CV from five decades ago. Dating back to 1974, Gates' resume is one of the best things that internet users will come across today. Gates also drew comparisons between his CV and those which are in trend today. Gates believes that today's resumes were a lot better than what was made during his youth.

Gates shares his CV from 50 years back

CV of Gates came as a pleasant surprise to his Twitter followers. He is currently one of the richest men in the world and seeing his journey begin from nothing would certainly inspire a lot of youngsters. The old resume that Gates shared had his name written as William H Gates. It is from the time when he was studying in his first year at Harvard College. Gates' CV stated that he had taken courses such as operating systems structure, database management, compiler construction and computer graphics.

Gates' journey inspires people on social media

While Gates said on social media that the CVs made today were a lot better than what was made during his time, many on social media commented that the format used then and now are almost similar. "Bill Gates posted his resume from 50 years ago on LinkedIn. Thought it was fascinating how the overall structure and formatting of a quality resume has been the same for 50 years (sic)," wrote one on Twitter sharing Gates' old CV.

Another social media user noted how Gates had put in his weight and height on his CV. "Imagine putting your height and weight in your resume," said another.

Check out some other reactions on Twitter as Gates shared his resume.

Gates meets Indian superstar Mahesh Babu

Meanwhile, Gates recently had a meet and greet with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar. The 'Maharshi' actor, posted the picture of himself and his wife Namrata with Bill Gates, on his socials, and stated, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Bill Gates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration (sic)."