African kids dance to Katrina Kaif’s ‘Kala Chasma’, surprise social media users | Watch

Africans are full of talent and lately, their dance videos on famous Bollywood songs are surfacing on the internet. People from all across the world are showing their love for Hindi songs. The internet is filled with so many videos, where people from different countries can be seen enjoying and dancing their hearts out to Bollywood numbers. One song that has touched many hearts is film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’s ‘Kala Chasma’ featuring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. People are making dancing videos on the same song and sharing them on social media.

A few days back, a video of African kids dancing to ‘Kala Chasma’ with full energy went viral on the internet. The video is shared by an Instagram page called 'Smash Talent Foundation UG'. Going by the account's bio, it explains that it is an NGO that provides education and necessity goods to children in Uganda using music, dance and drama. The caption of the video read, “Hello Bollywood, here we come bringing y’all Happiness from Uganda."

Have a look at the video here:

Netizens' reaction to the African kids dancing video:

From the day this video was shared on Instagram, it has been garnering many views and likes. People are loving the kid's energy and are sharing the video widely. Some users are dropping fire and heart emojis, others are leaving amazing comments.

One user wrote, “The kids are amazing dancers”. Another user wrote, “They dance like adults, they have intelligence and movement like a rocket powerful as it flies”, “Love from India”, wrote the third user.

Similarly, a few weeks back a group of Norwegian dancers called Quick Style and one more Peppa Pigs group on Instagram grooved to the same song and their video become viral on the internet.

