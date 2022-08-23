Viral Video: A group of Peppa Pigs dancing to ‘Kala Chasma’ is a whole mood

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KAV_KAUSHIK A group of Peppa pigs dancing to Kala Chasma

A viral video of four Peppa pigs dancing in sync and chronology is going viral on the internet. Kids love to watch the famous animated cartoon Peppa Pig. The cute piglet and its family are known for fun, adventure and mishaps. This British animated cartoon character now has a Bollywood twist as well. In a viral video, these pigs can be seen enjoying themselves at a party.

The video is shared on Twitter from an account named Kav Kaushik. In the video, one can witness a group of four Peppa pigs dancing their heart out to Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ song ‘Kala Chasma’. It seems like this party was based on the Peppa Pig theme, where the four of them danced in sync and rhythm. The caption of the video read, “truly hope this is the crab evolution pipeline of memes. all algorithms finally converge to a Peppa pig Bollywood dance troupe”

Have a look at the video here:

Netizens’ reaction to the Peppa Pig dance:

The video has been receiving a lot of love from Peppa Pig lovers. Internet users couldn't keep their calm and started sharing their lovely comments on the video. One user wrote, “Not just this. That beat has gone viral on TikTok/Reels across the world.” Another user wrote, “That's so cool”, “They all killed it! Well rehearsed”, wrote the third user.

The craze for the ‘Kala Chasma’ song is not new, this song has been on the chartbuster list and people from India and abroad all enjoy dancing to its beats. A video of dancing crew boys from Norway also went viral a few months back on the same song.

