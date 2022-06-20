Norwegian dance crew grooves to ‘Sadi Gali’, steals hearts of the netizens l Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEQUICKSTYLE Norwegian dancing crew

The Norwegian dance crew showed some sassy dance moves on another Indian song. Their dancing video is viral on the internet and receiving much love. Hindi songs have the magnificence to win anybody’s heart. Whoever listens to these melodious songs becomes a fan. These songs are loved by people all over the world. And thanks to the internet, we also get to see how people in other countries enjoy dancing to it.

Similarly, one video of young Norwegian boys dancing on an Indian track is making the rounds on the internet. This video is stealing hearts on social media and getting numerous reactions. There is an Instagram account called 'Quick Style' which is handled by some boys. They are picking Indian soundtracks that are mostly used in wedding dance performances and dancing on them.

International dance crew grooves on desi song

These boys are showing their killer dancing skills back to back by posting several videos on Hindi songs. One of their video that went viral was captioned, “We are not done”. In the video, the group is seen dancing to Kangana Ranaut’s and R Madhavan’s ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ movie song ‘Sadi Gali’.

Also Read: Viral video of Hummingbird changing colour leaves netizens amazed l Watch

Take a look at the video here.

The energetic performance is well received and is getting various reactions. One user wrote, “We are also not tired yet”, the second user wrote, “Did you guys dance on all Bollywood numbers in one day”, “I loveeee these boys. What swag!! Such fine fun dancers, Raising the standards really high. Also #friendshipgoals” wrote the third user.

Another video of the crew goes viral

Also Read: Video of world’s wettest place reminds Anand Mahindra of school quiz; can you name it? It's not Cherrapunji

Well, the video has received 1.5 million views and more than 97,000 likes. Other than this video, they have also shared the latest post. In the post, they are seen dancing on 'Kala Chasma' a title track from Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra film 'Baar Baar Dekho'.