Viral video of Hummingbird changing colour leaves netizens amazed l Watch

VIRAL VIDEO: Hummingbirds are beautiful creatures with eye-catching coloured feathers and a long beak. They make humming sounds by flapping their wings at high frequencies and feed on flower nectar, flying insects and spiders. While many people are already aware of these facts, a new and striking video of a hummingbird is going viral on the internet. The video shows this beautiful bird changing its colour as it moves its neck, leaving netizens pleasantly surprised.

Just like a chameleon is known to change their skin colour, it appears that hummingbirds are also added to the list. The viral video was shared by a YouTube channel called 'Viral Hog' on its channel. It features a very pretty little bird sitting on someone’s hand and changing its colour from dark green, pink to black every few seconds.

The caption of the video read. “I was in my living room when I heard a thud on the window. I went outdoors to investigate and found the hummingbird on the ground. I scooped it up in my hand and held it lightly to my chest. Being the photographer that I am, I went back into the house to grab my phone and went back out and open my hand and it went up onto my thumb where it stayed for just over a minute while I videotaped it with my other hand. When it finally flew away” He added, “Hovered about 2-4 ft from my face and looked at me then flew away. I have no doubt that was a visit from my precious son Jami who passed away a few years prior. I will treasure that memory for a lifetime.”

For the unversed, this bird belongs to the surakav species of hummingbirds. These birds are known to change their colours while turning their heads from right to left and vice versa.

The video has received immense love from internet users. Till now it has been viewed more than 27 thousand times and getting lovely reactions. One user wrote, “One of the most beautiful things I've ever seen! I love them!” Another wrote, “Omg so beautiful They are such gorgeous little creatures“, “Unbelievable,, the colours OMG simply mind-blowing,,, such a small bird but colourful” wrote the third user.