African kids group performance to popular tunes takes over the internet | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MASAKAKIDSAFRICANA African kids group perform to popular tunes

Children are noted for their innocence and cheerfulness, their simple smile can brighten anyone's day, and they are regarded as the main ingredient of the celebration known as life. Recently, an organisation called Masaka Kids Africana, which is based in Uganda and supports children who are orphans, live in extreme poverty, and have been victims of civil war for decades, uploaded a video of three African kids that quickly garnered attention online.

On Sunday, Masaka Group shared a video of three adorable boys grooving to the tunes of song 'Electricity' by Pheelz and Davido. The video shows the three boys giving a power-packed performance, keeping you hooked all the while. In the viral clip, one of the lads was seen lip-syncing to the song and holding a stick in front of his face like a mic, while another was playing drums built out of paint buckets. A third was just seen flaunting his incredible dance moves. The fantastic trio were doing all the things, from lip syncing to making unique beats to their iconic moves.

Sharing the post, the organisation captioned it "Good vibes all the way. Happy Sunday! ".

Netizens were in awe of the fantastic trio and flocked to the comment section to appreciate them. One user wrote "This is the BEST account on IG - these kids are so talented and always put a smile on my face". While another user wrote, "Love these Kids. when I see them dancing, my heart is blooming". A third user commented, "This One in the middle has a built-in singer".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MASAKAKIDSAFRICANANetizens reaction

Meanwhile, Masaka Kids Africana regularly uploads videos of the children expressing themselves through music, dance, and humor. They have a tremendous social media following, with over 4 million followers.

While the trio captures everyone’s heart with their talent, the viral video garnered more than five million views on the internet, with love flowing in from different parts of the world.

DON'T MISS

Can kids hear alien voices or see ghosts? Study says it's all in the genes

17-year-old pilot sets record for solo flight around world, says 'just follow your dreams'

Finland PM Sanna Marin's 'wild' party video divides Twitter, netizens trend 'Solidarity with Sanna'

Read More Trending News