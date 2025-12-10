Akshaye Khanna's viral Dhurandhar entry steps in Fa9la song inspired by father Vinod Khanna? See here Akshaye Khanna’s viral entry sequence in Dhurandhar, set to the high-energy track Fa9la, has left fans wondering whether Vinod Khanna inspired it. An old video of the late veteran actor dancing to the same steps is going viral.

Akshaye Khanna can be rightly called the breakout star of Dhurandhar. The actor, who has had an eventful year with diverse roles in Chhaava and his latest film with Ranveer Singh, is the talk of the town. Social media is filled with his iconic entry in the Fa9la song by Flipperachi. However, fans have dug deep into the Internet and found out the source from which the actor probably drew inspiration.

For the unversed, Akshaye choreographed the Fa9la hooksteps on his own.

Akshaye Khanna's Fa9la hook step inspired by his father Vinod Khanna?

In a video that went viral on social media, late veteran actor Vinod Khanna was seen dancing with Rekha on stage at an event. His easy-going steps will remind you of Akshaye Khanna's entry as Rehman Dakait in the Fa9la song. In the comment section, many users commented, "Like father, like son." Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also shared the stage with Khanna in the throwback clip. Take a look at both the videos here:

Akshaye Khanna improvised Fa9la hook step on his own

In a conversation with Filmygyan, Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor, who played the role of Uzair Baloch in the film, made a major revelation. He said that Akshaye Khanna's viral dance steps in the Fa9la song were improvised by no one but the actor himself. He said, "We shot this in Leh Ladakh, and Vijay Ganguly was choreographing the whole song. We all heard the track and were stunned by how amazing it was. So, Aditya sir was explaining the shot to Akshaye sir. The whole choreography was happening, and in the middle of that, Akshaye sir asked Aditya, 'Can I dance?' Aditya sir said, 'Do whatever you like.'"

He further added, "Then there's a take, and we all enter, and he looks at everyone dancing, and he starts dancing on his own. There's no choreography for him. Everyone was stunned, like kya kar diya yeh inhone (what has he done). People started applauding so much after the shot; the frames were looking so good. He did it all on his own. He is terrific."

For the unversed, FA9LA is a Bahraini song written and performed by Flipperachi and Daffy, with music by DJ Outlaw.

