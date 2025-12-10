Box Office collection [December 9, 2025]: Dhurandhar crosses Rs 150 crore; Tere Ishk Mein slows down Dhurandhar crossed the Rs 150-crore mark on Tuesday, while Tere Ishk Mein continued its slowdown and Kalamkaval added steady weekday numbers to its total box office tally.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is roaring at the box office. The film’s release marked a full-circle moment for the Bollywood box office, making it a mixed year for cinema profits. The film is crossing major profit landmarks each day, zooming past Rs 100 crore in three days and now Rs 150 crore in five days.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein is slowing down at the box office. Let's take a look at Tuesday's box office report card.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar crosses Rs 150 crore

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is roaring at the box office. The film saw an opening of Rs 28 crore on December 5 and earned Rs 32 crore on Day 2. The film saw a massive jump of Rs 43 crore on its first Sunday, making it one of the fastest Bollywood films to mint Rs 100 crore. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 26.50 crore on Day 5, taking the film's total collection to Rs 152.75 crore. The film saw an overall box office count of 39.66 per cent on Tuesday. Going by the pace, it will be interesting to see when the film crosses the Rs 500-crore mark.

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein witnessed its first big drop on its second Monday by earning Rs 2.50 crore. The film has now slowed down at the box office and did slightly better on Day 12 by earning Rs 2.85 crore. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 105.25 crore.

Mammootty's Kalamkaval Day 5 box office collection

Mammootty's film Kalamkaval opened to Rs 5 crore. On Day 5, Kalamkaval earned Rs 2.80 crore, taking the film's total tally to Rs 22.20 crore.

