Finland PM Sanna Marin's 'wild' party video divides Twitter, netizens trend 'Solidarity with Sanna'

Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin's viral party video has become a topic of discussion on social media. After the publication of a photo that showed two women kissing and posing topless at the official summer residence of the country's leader, and another video showing people, including Marin, dancing and having a 'fun' time, the PM also issued an apology. This matter has also divided the internet users, with some showing solidarity with Marin and others raising objections.

Finland PM Sanna Marin's 'wild' party video and pics

In the video leaked last week, Marin appeared with friends at a different private party. She has acknowledged that she and her friends celebrated in a “boisterous way” and that alcohol — but, to her knowledge, no drugs — was involved. A video that showed Prime Minister Marin dancing and singing with friends prompted a debate about whether the 36-year-old head of government is entitled to party heartily.

PM Marin apologises for the party

After the picture of women posing topless in the PM's residence went viral, Finland PM Sanna Marin apologised. “In my opinion, that photo is not appropriate, I apologise for that. That photo shouldn't have been taken,” Marin said Tuesday, according to Finnish broadcaster YLE. She said the post-festival gathering was a private party and the names of all guests were provided to the security detail that monitors the Kesäranta property, located in the northern part of Helsinki.

Twitter supports Sanna Marin

The leak has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is appropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership. Some have expressed solidarity with her and the hashtag 'Solidarity with Sanna' was trending on Twitter.

