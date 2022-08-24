Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet on nature ‘taking revenge’ leaves internet laughing | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INVESTMENTLIVEUPDATE Anand Mahindra's latest tweet

Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user. Netizens love following the chairman of the Mahindra & Mahindra group on Twitter. His tweets with witty and quirky humour are so engaging that they go viral on the internet as soon as he posts something. Now, his recently tweeted video has left everyone in splits.

In the small video, one can see a group of three men trying to cut down a giant tree somewhere in the jungle. As soon as they chop the tree with the help of a chainsaw and start to push it down, the tree does something that gives them a taste of nature. By following ahead, its trunk moves back in such a way that it tosses the man in the air, who is standing at the back. The incident turned out to be so hilarious that it appeared that nature is giving a slap in its own way. The caption of the video read, “If you cut down trees, they won’t take it lying down”

Netizens' reaction on the funny video:

The video has been receiving a lot of views and comments. To date, it has got more than 6 lakh views. Sharing their reactions in the comment section, netizens are agreeing with Mr Mhaindra. One user wrote, “nature hitting back”. Another wrote, “It hit him where it hurts most”. Third wrote, “Revenge in his style”, “Seriously the nature's warning future of human civilization”, wrote the fourth user.

Though the location in the video is still unknown, people are enjoying it.

