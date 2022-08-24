Facebook glitch causes worry, users' timeline bombarded with strange celebrity posts

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK, FLATLLNELRH Facebook glitch takes over the internet

Facebook, which is the world's largest and most popular social networking site, sometimes experiences downtime and minor app difficulties. However, a rare glitch has taken over the platform, causing netizens to be outraged. It has also sparked a debate on the internet. Due to a bug in Facebook, the feeds of users on the network were flooded with posts featuring celebrities. These posts emerge in the form of random messages sent by fans to the pages of popular celebrities such as Eminem, Taylor Swift, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Shakira among others. The glitch has infuriated Fb users, and to stop the bizarre spam, they are unfollowing celebrity profiles.

According to Down Detector, issues with Facebook have been observed since 2 am on Wednesday, August 24. The problem peaked at 12:26 pm, when 2931 people reported trouble using Facebook.

Netizens were upset after the glitch caused problems and shared screenshots of it on social media. Many asked if they were the only ones facing the glitch. Many expressed a sigh of relief after knowing it was faced by a lot of users around the globe. Many people made hilarious memes about the scenario.

One user tweeted, "What the heck is going on with Facebook? I don’t want to see random comments on pages I’ve liked. Make it stop please (sic)." While another user shared a meme and tweeted, "Perfect glitch doesn't exist (sic)." A third user tweeted, "Literally unfollowing every single celebrity on Facebook because there’s this annoying glitch where I can see every single weird fan post on a celebrities Facebook page (sic)."

While there are several explanations for the strange glitch on Facebook making the rounds on the internet, nothing has been proven as of yet, and the social media giant has remained silent on the matter.

