Australian woman gets jailed on her 100th birthday for THIS reason. Find out.

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/VICTORIAPOLICE Australian woman gets jailed on her 100th birthday

Bucket lists are something that everyone has made for themselves, and they cause people to do the wildest and most insane things imaginable. Bucket lists should make sense to the person who has to do it, regardless of whether it makes sense to anyone else. Recently, an Australian woman was arrested on her 100th birthday as she ticked off her bucket list in style.

The unusual arrest happened to a lady named Jean Bickenton in Australia. The woman made getting arrested one of her life goals. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the Victoria Police honoured her strange request on her birthday by breaking into her party to take her into custody. Jean was wheeled out of Narracan Gardens Residential Aged Care while the officer mock-cuffed her.

The 100-year-old woman had been an army nurse for many years until she finally decided to leave her rewarding job. She never had a legal issue during her lifetime, and as she hit her century in life, she finally fulfilled her dream.

As soon as she was arrested, Victoria Police captured a picture with her and uploaded it on social media. The picture is now on the official Facebook page of the department.

Sharing the post, they wrote, "Now these kinda arrests, we’re happy to make.For many, getting through life without being arrested is a pretty good run. An obvious one we would like to think. But for ex-nurse Jean Bicketon - who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, a good run in and of itself - getting arrested was on her bucket list. So, when we heard of Jean’s wishes, our team at Moe station were ready to step in and help check it off. While celebrating her milestone at Narracan Gardens Residential Aged Care, three young constables whirled in, lights and sirens, to make sure Jean’s birthday wishes were met. Quickly briefing the residents of the event (to assure no-one was in trouble), officers gently placed handcuffs on Ms. Bicketon, declaring her ‘officially’ under arrest. With little restraint, Jean willingly obliged.

According to Jean it was one of the best celebrations, and we’re glad we could help grant the experience. Wishing Jean a wonderful 100th birthday! Thanks to everyone that made this possible."

Netizens praised the Victoria Police Department for fulfilling the lady's wish and flocked to the comment section to laud them. One user wrote: "That is real community policing, well done". While another user wrote "Vicpol you have made an elderly lady very happy by her smile. Well done all". A third user commented "Happy Birthday you little rebel Jean.And thank you to Vic Police for ticking another thing of her list. A great presant indead. Congratulations".

Image Source : FACEBOOK/VICTORIAPOLICENetizens reaction

Image Source : FACEBOOK/VICTORIAPOLICENetizens reaction

The unusual arrest went viral on the internet, and people were moved by the Victoria Police's kind deed.

DON'T MISS

Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet on nature ‘taking revenge’ leaves internet laughing | Watch

Did you hear 'OM' in NASA's black hole sound video? IPS officer & many more claim they do

Viral video: Kittens dancing in rhythm to Charlie Puth’s song will leave you in awe

Read More Trending News