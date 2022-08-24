Viral video: Kittens dancing in rhythm to Charlie Puth’s song will leave you in awe

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CATSDOINGTHINGS Kittens dancing in rhythm to Charlie Puth's song

Viral video: You must have come across many pet videos on the internet. The videos of animals and their cute antics with new objects and things surrounding them have an altogether separate fanbase on social media. People enjoy watching these videos where different animals can be seen doing something unique that instantly grabs attention. Similarly, one more video of three cute kittens dancing in proper sync to American singer Charlie Puth’s song is winning many hearts.

The video is shared on Instagram by the account name ‘catsdoingthings’, which uploads cat-related content on social media. In the video, three kittens can be seen grooving in proper coordination to Charlie Puth’s song. The video is so adorable that it successfully grabbed public's attention. The caption of the video read, “Dancer first, kitties second”

Have a look at the video here:

Netizens' reaction to the viral video:

Ever since this cute video is posted on Instagram, it is garnering a lot of views and comments from all over. Internet users are loving the video and can't stop themselves from watching it over and over again. One user wrote, “So beautiful”. Another user wrote, “Not to be dramatic but I would die for the grey one”, “Very well synchronized…”, wrote the third user.

While some social media users just tagged Charlie Puth in the comment section, others dropped heart emojis for kittens.

