Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds: Bass lovers must grab this masterpiece

Follow us on Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV Jabra Elite 7 Active

The Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds have a preium look finish. These waterproof sports earbuds have an amazing music+call experience.

Recommended especially for

Those who love bass. It's amazing. It feels like a DJ is playing in your ear.

People who are into house music, work out and almost for everyone

The bass is not compromised even when volume is low. There are many earbuds in the market that have good bass, but you feel it only when the volume is turned full. But not with this one.

To lay the foundation for this product, the company claims it scanned 62000 unique ears and engineer this comfortble earbuds.

Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV Jabra Elite 7 Active

What I like the most

The touch and feel of the earbuds is just amazing. It comes in matt-finish, and premium feel and look.

The bass is amazing.

Comfortable fit

Adjustable treble and bass gives you more access to adjust music experience depending on your liking.

Adjustable fit with three different size ear gels (buds).

Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV Jabra Elite 7 Active

Key features

ShakeGrip technology for the ultimate active fir

Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound

Alexa built-in

Workout proof with IP57-rated durability and 2-year warranty

Hearthrough for better awarness outdoors

Up to 8 hours battery, 30 with case and fast charge

4-microphone call technology

Colours

Black, Light Mint, Mint, Navy

Battery

Battery life is good. 7-8 hours when used continously. 2-3 day on standby.

Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV Jabra Elite 7 Active

Stand out features

Premium surround sound

Deep surround base, adjustable to your preference

Unique premium attractive look

Integration with Jabra Sound+ app

With Jabra Sound+ app, the user can adjust equilizer

Check battery usage of both sides Left, Right and also charging case

One touch experience to active/deactivate Active Noise cancellation. It can also be adjusted using side buttons on both earbuds.

Update firmware when available

A plenty of headset setting such as:

Audio experience: Hear through functions, etc.

call experience: Have several other features like assinging function to both earbud left and right

headset configuration: Give access to additional hear through functions, battery consumption and feedback.

Find my Jabra, detects your headset location on basis of last one if turned on, so that you don't lose them.

Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV Jabra Elite 7 Active

Personlise function via Jabra Sound+ app

Headset name

My fit

Active Noise Cancellation

My SOund

My Controls

Voice guidance language

Voice assistance

Both Siri and Amazon Alexa are supported. Alexa is in-built.

The Jabra Elite 7 Active also allows the user to get extended 2 year warranty.

In Box

Earbuds with charging case, three-different size ear gels, charging cable type C, user manuals.

Price

Rs 12,999 approx.

Jabra Elite 7 Active

Jabra Elite 7 Active

Jabra Elite 7 Active

Jabra Elite 7 Active

Jabra Elite 7 Active









ALSO READ | Inbase Buds Mini Pro review: A package of super bass, long battery, touch gestures at only Rs 1,900

ALSO READ | OPPO Enco M32 Review- Bass to Impress!