Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds: Bass lovers must grab this masterpiece

The bass is not compromised even when volume is low. There are many earbuds in the market that have good bass, but you feel it only when the volume is turned full. But not with this one.

Shashwat Bhandari Written by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: March 31, 2022 18:13 IST
The Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds have a preium look finish. These waterproof sports earbuds have an amazing music+call experience. 

Recommended especially for 

  • Those who love bass. It's amazing. It feels like a DJ is playing in your ear.
  • People who are into house music, work out and almost for everyone
  • The bass is not compromised even when volume is low. There are many earbuds in the market that have good bass, but you feel it only when the volume is turned full. But not with this one. 

To lay the foundation for this product, the company claims it scanned 62000 unique ears and engineer this comfortble earbuds.

What I like the most

  • The touch and feel of the earbuds is just amazing. It comes in matt-finish, and premium feel and look.
  • The bass is amazing.
  • Comfortable fit
  • Adjustable treble and bass gives you more access to adjust music experience depending on your liking. 
  • Adjustable fit with three different size ear gels (buds). 

Key features

  • ShakeGrip technology for the ultimate active fir
  • Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound 
  • Alexa built-in
  • Workout proof with IP57-rated durability and 2-year warranty
  • Hearthrough for better awarness outdoors
  • Up to 8 hours battery, 30 with case and fast charge
  • 4-microphone call technology

Colours

Black, Light Mint, Mint, Navy

Battery

Battery life is good. 7-8 hours when used continously. 2-3 day on standby.

Stand out features

  • Premium surround sound
  • Deep surround base, adjustable to your preference
  • Unique premium attractive look 

Integration with Jabra Sound+ app

  • With Jabra Sound+ app, the user can adjust equilizer
  • Check battery usage of both sides Left, Right and also charging case
  • One touch experience to active/deactivate Active Noise cancellation. It can also be adjusted using side buttons on both earbuds.
  • Update firmware when available
  • A plenty of headset setting such as:
  • Audio experience: Hear through functions, etc. 
  • call experience: Have several other features like assinging function to both earbud left and right
  • headset configuration: Give access to additional hear through functions, battery consumption and feedback.
  • Find my Jabra, detects your headset location on basis of last one if turned on, so that you don't lose them. 

Personlise function via Jabra Sound+ app

  • Headset name
  • My fit
  • Active Noise Cancellation
  • My SOund
  • My Controls
  • Voice guidance language

Voice assistance

Both Siri and Amazon Alexa are supported. Alexa is in-built.

The Jabra Elite 7 Active also allows the user to get extended 2 year warranty.

In Box

Earbuds with charging case, three-different size ear gels, charging cable type C, user manuals.

Price

Rs 12,999 approx.

