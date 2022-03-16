Inbase Buds Mini Pro review: A package of super base, long battery, touch gestures at only Rs 1,900

Follow us on Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV Inbase Buds Mini Pro

Inbase Buds Mini Pro: One of the best earbuds I have so far come across, and at a very attractive, affordable price of just Rs 1,999. These are worth it.

I am a person who needs absolute bass when listening to the songs. Bass which just does not only boost when volume is full but remains their in background irrespective of how loud or low you are listening.

What I like the most

Light weight, easy fit in ear, super bass, long battery back up, quick charge, water resistant, compatible and seamless connectivity.

Playing house music, soft rock, louds base bollywood numbers, the experience is supremely good.

I have used Airpods pro, Jabra active elite 85T, both high end earbuds you get after spending over Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 and guys I never thought I would say this but Inbase Buds Mini Pro give a solid competition to both Airpods and Jabra according to my experience. Yes Rs 1,900 (Rs 2,000 approx) earbuds is in hot competition with both these but how? Let’s talk.

Buds Mini Pro | Key features and specifications

Bluetooth 5.0 Technology

Advanced Chipset

Smart Touch Functions

Up to 5 hours per charge

Up to 480 hours standby time.

Up to 4 times extra charges.

IPX5 Water resistant

Available Colors: White, and Black.

Touch gesutres

Music playback-pause on single tap or slide through irrespective of side Left or Right. Waking up voice assistant, calling back to last caller.

Inbase vs Airpods Pro vs Jabra active elite 85T

Performance Inbase Buds MIni Pro Airpods Pro Jabra active elite 85T Battery Package speficiation says up to 5 hours per charge. Our review: Lasts upto full day while listening intermediately on full volume Lasts only for 4-5 hours on full volume Lasts upto 5-8 hours on full charge with full volume. Bass Very good base Very good base Good surround base Charging speed Quick charge, 30 min for almost full day (Review based). Up to 5 hours per charge. Up to 480 hours standby time. Takes time, half an hour charging means playaback for upto for 1-3 hours Runs for 8 hours on full volume on full charge. 5.5 hours on a single charge with ANC on, with up to a total of 25 hours with the compact charging case. Compatibility Compatible with almost all smartphones, laptops Compatible with almost all smartphones, laptops Compatible with almost all smartphones, laptops Call quality Good call quality, especially noise cancellation Not that good call quality interms of inbase Good call quality Price Rs 1,999 Over Rs 20,000 Over Rs 15,000 Colours Black, White White Black, Titanium Black, Copper Black, Gold Beige, Grey Battery capacity 3000 mAh Water resistant Yes Yes Yes

Not saying that Airpods Pro and Jabra active elite 85T are not worth but users who are not that particular about look and feel, fancy or premium looks or prefer big brands, more touch controls or gestures can definitley pick Buds Mini Pro. Simply its easy on pocket and offers good music playback experience.

Inbase Buds Mini Pro: What you get in box

Earbuds, Type-C charging cable, extrabuds, user manual.

Final conclusion

For all those who don’t have a big budget or those who don’t want to spend much for earbuds, the Inbase wil satisfy all your needs, infact you will love it. At Rs 1,900 price range, its according to me is one of the best earbuds available in the market. It satisfies all your needs like good base, long battery backup, easy connectivity, touch controls, etc and at a price that won’t pressure your pocket.