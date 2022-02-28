OPPO Enco M32 Review- Bass to Impress!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OPPO Enco M32

OPPO recently added Enco M32 neckband green colour variant and we got our hands on the new offering from the company and experienced it. The neckband was launched earlier this month, along with the two new flagship smartphones from the Reno series.

The Bluetooth neckband comes packed with 20 hours of non-stop music playback quality as committed by the company, and OPPO further states that the device is capable of quickly charging itself in around 10 minutes. Enco M32 further omes with AI call-noise-reduction algorithm, an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, and 10mm drivers.

Below is our experience for the neckband:

Touch and Feel

With a silicon rubber finish, the neckband feels good and has a sturdy built quality. The earbuds are soft and can easily fit into any ear size- no matter it's big or small. The device is accompanied by a charging Type-C cable to connect with an adaptor to charge the device. Both the earbuds come with a strong magnet, so when it is not in the ear, the user can simply hang it around the neck and the magnet on both earbuds cling together, making it secure to wear around the neck.

Overall, a good quality neckband with a premium feel.

Sound

One word to describe Enco M32- ‘Impressive’!

It had a quality that I had been looking for, over a period of time. The device supports noise cancellation- and it works perfectly. The neckband is capable to deliver a lag-free music experience without any noise from the surroundings. Trust me when I say this, that this neckband has some great bass music experience, amazing sound quality with crystal clear sound. I used the neckband to make calls, play heavy bass music and the experience was really impressive.

Verdict

The new green variant of the Enco M32 is priced at INR 1,799 and now the neckband is available at a price tag of Rs. 1,699 through the official website of OPPO and another eCommerce platform. The price and quality do complement the product but I must mention that it is going to face some strict competition from players like boAt, realme and JBL who are offering neckbands and earbuds under the same price band.