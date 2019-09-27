Best offers on flagship killer smartphones this Diwali-sale season. Thank us later

Diwali Season sale

It’s raining offers and discount this Diwali season. e-Commerce giants are ready with their Diwali sales -- with amazing offers and discounts for the customers. So, if you want to upgrade to a new smartphone and get done with your old one, there can be no better time than this.

Flipkart's Big Billion and Amazon's Great Indian Diwali sale can help you get your desired high-end specification phones at a much cheaper price than any other time of the year. We bring you a list of high spec flagship killers that you can get at amazing deals this season.

OnePlus 7

Storage: 6GB+28GB and 8GB+256 GB

Display: 6.41-inch HD + super AMOLED

Camera: 48 megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera, 20 MP front

Processor: Octa-core Snapdragon 855 Soc

Battery: 3700 mAH

If you wanted to get your hands on OnePlus 7, this your chance to get it at the most affordable price it has ever been on. OnePlus 7 will be available on Amazon at a price of Rs 29,999, during the Great Indian Festival sale with exchange offers worth and an extra 10 percent discount on purchase via SBI cards.

Redmi K20 Pro

Storage: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256 GB

Display: 6.39inch full HD + Horizon display

Camera: 48MP +13MP + 5MP rear camera, 20 MP front

Processor: Snapdragon 855 SoC

Battery: 4000mAH

While Flipkart is yet to unveil offers and discounts on smartphones, Mi has slashed the prices of its mid-range flagship K20 Pro. After the latest Rs 3,000 price cut from Mi, the K20 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 24,999 topped with a 10 percent instant discount for Axis Bank and ICICI bank cards (only credit card in case of ICICI). HDFC Bank cardholders will also get a 10 percent discount on the purchase of the phone from Mi.com

Oppo Reno Z2

Oppo Reno 2

Storage: 8GB+256GB

Display: 6.53 AMOLED display

Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera with 119 degrees wide angle, ultra-steady mode, portrait mode | 16MP front camera

Processor: 2.2GHz Helio P90 octa-core processor

Battery: 4000 mAH

This mid-range flagship is for those camera loving users who can’t compromise.

The Oppo Reno Z2 will be available for just under Rs 30,000 during Amazon's sale with an additional 10 percent discount on the SBI card.

Vivo V17 Pro

Storage: 8GB+128GB

Display: 6.44 inch full HD Super AMOLED display

Camera: 48+13+8 MP rear camera setup with 32 MP + 2 MP pop-up front

Processor: Snapdragon 675 SoC

Battery- 4000 mAH

This latest launch from Vivo makes to our list of affordable high spec phones. The Vivo V17 Pro is the world's first phone to get a dual pop selfie camera and will be available for a price tag of Rs 29,990 with additional bank and exchange offers on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A70

Storage: 6GB+128GB

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD + display

Camera: 32MP+8MP+5MP triple rear camera, 32 MP front

Processor: Snapdragon 675 SoC

Battery: 4500 mAH

The Galaxy A70 will be available at a price of Rs 28,990, Rs 20,000 less than its original price on Amazon. Also, you get special bank and exchange offers that make it more affordable.

BONUS

It will be unfair to not mention the POCO F1 in this list. After the latest discount from Xiaomi, the phone will be available at a starting price of Rs 14,999 with added offers from the sellers. Powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB and 8GB variants, it comes with a 6.18 full HD+ display.

In terms of camera, it gets a 12MP + 5MP rear setup with 20 MP on front. Poco F1 is the cheapest phone on our list but it isn’t any less than others.