The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday told a Delhi Court that it has recently recovered some documents related to bizman Ratul Puri which are "crucial leads in providing the missing links"

"The said accused, throughout his interrogation, denied links with certain email accounts contrary to the evidence on record. The said documents linked to the said accused, traced recently are crucial leads in providing the missing links," the ED said in its application seeking further police remand of Puri in the AgustaWestland case. The agency claimed that the said documents were recovered during the raids conducted at the premises of Niamat Bakshi on September 7. Bakshi, who is allegedly a trusted friend and aide of the accused, was working on Puri's direction and was also responsible in manipulating and destroying of crucial evidence, the agency has claimed.