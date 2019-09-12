PM Modi announces big ticket farmers pension scheme in poll-bound Jharkhand

Image Source : ANI PM Modi inaugurates new Vidhan Sabha building ahead of polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Jharkhand Assembly building and a multi-modal terminal at Sahibganj on Thursday. PM Modi will also inform the people about the ambitious pension scheme introduced for the farmer.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana, farmers between 18 and 40 years of age will get Rs 3,000 monthly pension after 60 years of age. He will also launch the Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana and Swarojgar pension schemes under which beneficiaries between 18 and 40 years will get Rs 3,000 per month after 60 years of age.

The visit comes just ahead of the announcement of the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections. Jharkhand assembly elections will be in October -November.

