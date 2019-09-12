PM Modi announces big ticket farmers pension scheme in poll-bound Jharkhand

Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Ranchi Updated on: September 12, 2019 14:25 IST
PM Modi inaugurates new Vidhan Sabha building ahead of polls 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Jharkhand Assembly building and a multi-modal terminal at Sahibganj on Thursday. PM Modi will also inform the people about the ambitious pension scheme introduced for the farmer. 

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana, farmers between 18 and 40 years of age will get Rs 3,000 monthly pension after 60 years of age. He will also launch the Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana and Swarojgar pension schemes under which beneficiaries between 18 and 40 years will get Rs 3,000 per month after 60 years of age.

The visit comes just ahead of the announcement of the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections. Jharkhand assembly elections will be in October -November. 

 
 
WATCH VIDEO | PM Modi arrives in Ranchi, will inaugurate new building of the assembly

 

