  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. J&K Police arrests three terrorist near Jammu-Punjab Border, six AK-47 rifiles recovered

J&K Police arrests three terrorist near Jammu-Punjab Border, six AK-47 rifiles recovered

The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested three terrorists near Jammu-Punjab border on Thursday. The police have seized six AK-47 rifles and Rs. 5 Lakh from the terrorist and they are being questioned in Lakhanpur Police Station.

Jammu Updated on: September 12, 2019 14:25 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested three terrorists near Jammu-Punjab border on Thursday. The police have seized six AK-47 rifles and Rs. 5 Lakh from the terrorist and they are being questioned in Lakhanpur Police Station. 

Sridhar Patil, SSP Kathua said, "We have recovered four AK-56, two  AK-47, six magazines and 180 lives rounds from the truck." "Three people have been arrested, interrogation is underway, the three are affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed," he added. 

A truck carrying arms and ammunition has been recovered in Kathua. The truck was travelling from Punjab to Jammu and Kashmir. 

(With inputs from ANI)

 
 
WATCH VIDEO | Truck carrying arms and ammunition seized near Jammu-Punjab border

