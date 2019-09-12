J&K Police arrests three terrorist near Jammu-Punjab Border, six AK-47 rifiles recovered

Image Source : ANI J&K Police arrests three terrorist near Jammu-Punjab Border

The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested three terrorists near Jammu-Punjab border on Thursday. The police have seized six AK-47 rifles and Rs. 5 Lakh from the terrorist and they are being questioned in Lakhanpur Police Station.

Sridhar Patil, SSP Kathua said, "We have recovered four AK-56, two AK-47, six magazines and 180 lives rounds from the truck." "Three people have been arrested, interrogation is underway, the three are affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed," he added.

A truck carrying arms and ammunition has been recovered in Kathua. The truck was travelling from Punjab to Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from ANI)

