Image Source : ANI Two arms suppliers arrested with seven pistols in Muzaffarnagar ( Representational )

Two arms suppliers were arrested with seven pistols and 15 cartridges after an encounter in Mansurpur area here, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Sameer and Kadir, were arrested from Shahpur road in the area on Wednesday night, they said, adding a mascot gun was also seized from the accused.

During exchange of fire, Kadir sustained bullet injuries and he was admitted to a hospital, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhishekh Yadav said.

Probe is on to identify the people to whom the accused were going to deliver arms, he added.

