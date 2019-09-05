Thursday, September 05, 2019
     
Two arms suppliers arrested with seven pistols in Muzaffarnagar

During exchange of fire, Kadir sustained bullet injuries and he was admitted to a hospital, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhishekh Yadav said.

Muzaffarnagar Published on: September 05, 2019 11:48 IST
Two arms suppliers arrested with seven pistols in
Two arms suppliers arrested with seven pistols in Muzaffarnagar ( Representational ) 

Two arms suppliers were arrested with seven pistols and 15 cartridges after an encounter in Mansurpur area here, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Sameer and Kadir, were arrested from Shahpur road in the area on Wednesday night, they said, adding a mascot gun was also seized from the accused.

During exchange of fire, Kadir sustained bullet injuries and he was admitted to a hospital, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhishekh Yadav said.

Probe is on to identify the people to whom the accused were going to deliver arms, he added.

