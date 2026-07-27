'I am a street fighter, not an AC room activist': Dharmendra Pradhan's defiant message after resignation

New Delhi:

Days after stepping down as Union Education Minister amid massive protests by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over irregularities in NEET (UG) examination, Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday that he is not an 'AC room activist', while describing himself as a 'street fighter'.

Pradhan made the remarks while interacting with senior Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on second week of the Parliament Monsoon Session. The two leaders were interacting in the corridors of the Parliament, reminiscing about their association.

During their interaction, Pradhan recalled how Ramesh once praised former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his governance. Pradhan recalled how Ramesh became the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, while he was elected to the Parliament.

To this, the Congress general secretary said, "it happens". At this, Pradhan described himself as a 'street fighter'. "Nothing happens. I'm a street fighter, not an AC room activist," Pradhan, a Lok Sabha member from Odisha's Sambalpur, said.

This was Pradhan's first reaction following his resignation. In his resignation letter on Saturday, he said he was deeply committed to bringing education reforms and realising the dreams of India's youth, as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide him an opportunity to serve as the education minister.

Regarding the NEET paper leak, Pradhan said the government had immediately handed over the probe to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the re-examination was conducted successfully. He further said he has "never turned away from the situation", adding that he was determined not to let the potential of any meritorious student be ruined by the 'exam mafia'.

"Considering the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, with the aim of preventing anti-national forces from exploiting it, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student's future gets entangled in legal complexities, and allowing our children to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers, I have submitted my resignation to the Honourable Prime Minister," he said.

Following Pradhan's resignation, Pralhad Joshi has been named as the interim education minister, who took charge on Sunday. Coming to the NEET paper leak, the government introduced the anti-paper leak law on Monday, while a committee under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has been constituted for education reforms in India.

ALSO READ:

Anti-Paper Leak Bill Explained: What will change and how is it different from the 2024 law?