3 Amity University boys arrested for thrashing two fellow students amid social media outrage

The case revolving around the thrashing of Amity University students has gathered momentum with social media users demanding justice for victims Harsh Yadav and Madhav Chaudhary trending #JusticeforHarsh and #Justiceformadhav on Twitter. In what comes as a latest development, three students were arrested in the case on Wednesday for brutally assaulting their fellow colleagues. The arrested students have been identified as Mayank, Chetan and Shiv Sarawat.

"They were arrested from near a police station at around 7 p.m. While the fourth accused who was named in the FIR has been found to be someone else. Efforts are on to identify the right person," said Neeraj Malik, SHO sector 39 Noida.

He said that their interrogation is underway and new facts about the incident will emerge soon.

The incident took place on August 28 in Noida Sector-125 where the Amity University is located.

Amity University students thrashing case: What do boys claim

"It was around 2.30 p.m. I was in my i20 car and was looking to park it while a girl in her Ford Endeavour came that way. She parked her SUV in the middle of the road and when I asked her to move, she started arguing with me. I parked my vehicle elsewhere and then when I confronted her again, she started abusing and threatening me after which the argument escalated," Harsh wrote in his complaint. He said, later, the girl came along with her male friends, who abused and assaulted him and Madhav. The victims approached the police after they were allegedly beaten outside the campus as well.

Amity University students thrashing case: What do girls claim

Meanwhile, in a cross FIR, the girl has alleged that she was molested by the two boys following which she approached her friends.

The police version:

"We have received two cross FIRs, one from Harsh and the other from the girl. We are examining the CCTV footages of the area and action will be taken after conclusive evidences," said Neeraj Malik, SHO, Noida Sector 39 police station.

What is Amity University's say on the case:

Meanwhile, Amity University authorities have said the students have not filed any complaint with the institution directly.

"We found out about the incident from different sources. However, a proctorial committee will be formed and the matter will be investigated thoroughly," a University spokesperson said.

