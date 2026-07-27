Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for men's long jump final in CWG 2026; Sajan Prakash qualifies for swimming final

Glasgow:

In one of the most brilliant performances in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026, India’s Murali Sreeshankar performed brilliantly and qualified for the men’s long jump event on July 27. It is interesting to note that Sreeshankar had to breach the eight-metre mark to qualify.

In his very first attempt, the star man from India crossed the qualification mark and finished with a first attempt of 8.01 metres. Notably, the 27-year-old won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and will hope to put in a good show in the final as well.

Murali Sreeshankar was the first athlete in the Qualifying Group A in the qualifiers. Many also wondered what would have happened had the 27-year-old failed to make the qualification mark. In that case, he would have needed to finish in the top 12 after the completion of the two groups.

Sajan Prakash made it to 200m Butterfly Final in swimming

Furthermore, the Indian contingent performed brilliantly in swimming as well. Sajan Prakash made it to the 200m butterfly final as he finished in second place in the heats to secure qualification. Scotland’s Duncan Scott won the heat race with a time of 1:58.29.

It is worth noting that this is Prakash’s final competitive season, and he is set on achieving a podium finish, which would see him set a personal best at the Commonwealth Games.

At 32 years old, Sajan Prakash has qualified for both the Commonwealth Games and the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in the men’s 200m butterfly, and it could be interesting to see how he fares in the final of the event.

Tejas Shirse booked his ticket to the final as well

To top the day off, in the men’s 110m hurdles, Tejas Shirse has made it to the final of the event as well. He started the race quite behind his competitor and even upset the seventh hurdle. However, he ended up finishing in third place and secured his place in the final. He clocked 13.76s to finish 3rd in Heats 1 and made his way into the final.

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