Madras High Court cancels Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's order on jobs for Karur Stampede victims

New Delhi:

The Madras High Court on Monday cancelled the Tamil Nadu government's order to give jobs to the families of the Karur Stampede victims, citing that such a move would be a violation of Articles 14 and 16. The Court said that this would open "floodgates" for other people to seek such employment.

The court said that many other people are looking for employment in other governmental departments, and giving jobs to the kin of the Karur stampede victims and ignoring others would not be appropriate.

"This is all the more relevant to not just everyone seeking employment but also those standing in the waiting list and who have lost their family in harness. When there is a waiting list, it is not appropriate to overlook their needs and extend what is termed as succour to family members of the Karur incident...We hold that these appointments are in direct violation of the guarantee to a citizen of this country under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution," the court said, as quoted by Live Law.

'Chaos will reign if action left unfettered': Madras HC

The Bench comprising Justice CV Karthikeyan and Justice R Sakthivel also noted that the state's reasoning for passing such orders under Article 162 should be within the rigours of the Constitution. "Exercise of executive power must be within the constitutional limits. If executive action were to be left unfettered and given free hand, chaos will reign," the court said.

It cited other incidents where families of victims were not given compassionate appointments despite loss of life, even though it could have been due to the state's inaction. The Court stated that the state would need to give employment in such cases as well if the Karur Stampede jobs are given. It added that the state should instead focus on helping the kin with training skills.

"We wonder why the govt could not have extended training in skills and entrepreneurship for deserving members of families. The govt would be creating leaders, entrepreneurs, self-sufficient individuals in each family who can later provide employment to others. The government can bear the expense of such technical courses," the court said.

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