Fake TTE arrested from Shamli railway station

Kartik Kumar was held from Delhi-Haridwar passenger train and a fake ID card of crime investigation department was also recovered from him, the GRP said.  

Shamli Published on: September 05, 2019 11:11 IST
A fake train ticket examiner (TTE) was nabbed by the government railway police personnel at Shamli railway station here on Wednesday.

Kartik Kumar was held from Delhi-Haridwar passenger train and a fake ID card of crime investigation department was also recovered from him, the GRP said.

A case has been registered against the accused for cheating and further probe was on, a GRP official added.

