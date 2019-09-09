Jammu and Kashmir Police arrests 8 terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Image for representation

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested 8 terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-E-Taiba from Sopore District. Reports suggest that these terrorists were working as overground worjers of LeT. They were reportedly threatening local traders against opening their shops in the aftermath of nullification of Article 370.

Kashmir Zone Police: Terror module of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit involving 8 individuals arrested in Sopore. Investigation under progress. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/MxhxrOCaQy — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

These terrorists were distributing and pasting pamphlets filled with threats. The posters warned shopkeepers and traders and other businessmen against reopening their businesses.

Media reports say that the 8 individuals are the same people who were involved in a terror attack on Dangerpora area of Sopore district.

Also Read | Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal

Watch | Pakistan again violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector