Priyanka Chopra to present at Oscars 2026 alongside Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway | Details

New Delhi:

The 98th edition of the Academy Awards is just around the corner, and excitement is building. On Friday, the Academy announced the names of the stars who will be presenting at this year's Oscars. Notably, global icon Priyanka Chopra is set to take the stage as a presenter, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway.

This year, the Oscar nominations were announced on January 22, 2026, in an event hosted by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman. The most nominated film of the year, Sinners, has emerged as the biggest contender at the Oscars 2026. Sinners also set a new record with 16 nominations across 24 categories.

Priyanka Chopra to present at Oscars 2026

On Friday morning, Priyanka Chopra also shared the announcement on social media, updating her fans and followers about the news. For the caption she wrote, "The 2026 Academy Awards (sic)." Take a look below:

Social media users quickly reacted to the post with congratulatory messages. Comedian Zakir Khan wrote, "Congratulations!! you are our hero (sic)." One fan commented, "It’s a list of absolute icons and I’m LIVING! This is so inspiring! (sic)." Another user added, "I’m READY!!! An extra reason to enjoy the Oscars (sic)."

For the unversed, The Bluff actress Priyanka Chopra previously presented at the 88th edition of the Academy Awards, which was held in 2016.

When and where to watch Oscar 2026 in India

The prestigious 98th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The ceremony will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. In India, the live broadcast will be available on March 16, 2026, at 5:30 am IST.

Also Read: Oscar 2026 Nominations Highlights: Homebound exits race, Sinners dominates with 16 nods