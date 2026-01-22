Live Oscar 2026 nominations LIVE: Final countdown before nominees are revealed The Oscar Nominations 2026 announcement is moments away. Follow LIVE updates, announcement time, and the full list of nominees as the Academy reveals this year’s contenders.

The wait for one of the most prestigious moments in global cinema is almost over, with the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards set to be announced today, January 22, at 7 pm IST. Film industries across the world, including India, are closely watching the announcement, as it officially sets the tone for this year’s Oscar race and offers the first clear picture of which films and performances have caught the Academy’s attention.

Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman will host the nominations event, which is being followed keenly in India as well. Indian film Homebound has already advanced in the Best International Feature Film race, while several Indian titles, such as Kantara: Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great, Mahavatar Narsimha, and Tourist Family, have also made it to the Best Picture reminder list.

