The Oscar Nominations 2026 announcement is moments away. Follow LIVE updates, announcement time, and the full list of nominees as the Academy reveals this year’s contenders.

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
New Delhi:

The wait for one of the most prestigious moments in global cinema is almost over, with the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards set to be announced today, January 22, at 7 pm IST. Film industries across the world, including India, are closely watching the announcement, as it officially sets the tone for this year’s Oscar race and offers the first clear picture of which films and performances have caught the Academy’s attention.

Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman will host the nominations event, which is being followed keenly in India as well. Indian film Homebound has already advanced in the Best International Feature Film race, while several Indian titles, such as Kantara: Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great, Mahavatar Narsimha, and Tourist Family, have also made it to the Best Picture reminder list.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on the Oscar 2026 nominations.

Live updates :Oscar Nominations 2026 LIVE: Full Nominee List

  • 5:08 PM (IST)Jan 22, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Oscar nominations 2026 LIVE: Where to watch

    The announcement will be streamed on Oscar.com and Oscar.org, which are the Academy’s official platforms. Audiences can also tune in via Facebook, Oscars YouTube, and Instagram, making the event widely accessible across devices. The nominations will go live at exactly 111 minutes from now (at the time of publishing this post).

  • 5:06 PM (IST)Jan 22, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Oscars 2026 LIVE: When to watch

    Indian viewers can watch the Oscars 2026 nominations live on Thursday at 7:00 pm IST. 

  • 5:03 PM (IST)Jan 22, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Oscars 2026 LIVE updates: The countdown begins

    Seems like The Academy is equally excited to announce the nominations for this year. One of the many countdown posts on their official X (formerly Twitter) page reads: "Waking up and realizing you only have three more hours until Oscars nominations."

