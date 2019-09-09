Monday, September 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake on Monday hit border region of Himachal Pradesh along with some parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2019 13:31 IST
Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal
Image Source :

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake on Monday hit border region of Himachal Pradesh along with some parts of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The quake occurred around 12:10 PM and lasted for a few seconds, causing panic among people who rushed out of their homes. 

Earlier on Sunday, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir jolted with a quake of the same intensity. It is the second earthquake hit in 24 hours in the same regions of the two states.

 ALSO READ | 4.9-magnitude quake hits Chenab Valley in Jammu and Kashmir

ALSO READ | Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hits Himachal's Chamba district

ALSO READ | 2.7 magnitude tremors felt in Chamba

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPM Modi speech at 14th COP to UNCCD in Greater Noida | Highlights Next StoryFake News ALERT: Photo of Vikram lander being circulated on Internet is of Apollo 16  