Image Source : Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake on Monday hit border region of Himachal Pradesh along with some parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The quake occurred around 12:10 PM and lasted for a few seconds, causing panic among people who rushed out of their homes.

Earthquake with a magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir- Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region at 12:10 PM, today. — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

Earlier on Sunday, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir jolted with a quake of the same intensity. It is the second earthquake hit in 24 hours in the same regions of the two states.

