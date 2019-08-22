Thursday, August 22, 2019
     
2.7 magnitude tremors felt in Chamba

An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded at 4:51 am, a state disaster management official said.   

Shimla Published on: August 22, 2019 10:51 IST
2.7 magnitude tremors felt in Chamba  
2.7 magnitude tremors felt in Chamba

 

A low-intensity quake shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Thursday. 

No loss of life or property was reported. 

An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded at 4:51 am, a state disaster management official said. 

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 5 km in northeast of Chamba, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.

Most parts of Himachal, including Chamba, fall in high seismic zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.

