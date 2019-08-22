2.7 magnitude tremors felt in Chamba  

A low-intensity quake shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Thursday.
No loss of life or property was reported.
An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded at 4:51 am, a state disaster management official said.
The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 5 km in northeast of Chamba, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.
Most parts of Himachal, including Chamba, fall in high seismic zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.
