2.7 magnitude tremors felt in Chamba

A low-intensity quake shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Thursday.

No loss of life or property was reported.

An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded at 4:51 am, a state disaster management official said.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 5 km in northeast of Chamba, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.

Most parts of Himachal, including Chamba, fall in high seismic zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.

