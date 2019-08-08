Thursday, August 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Magnitude-5.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan

Magnitude-5.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan

Tremors of magnitude 5.8 were felt in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan early Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. There were no immediate reports of any injuries, casualties or damage due to the earthquake.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2019 7:13 IST
Representative News Image

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rocks Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan early on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, the tremors were felt at 6:15 am today. 

The epicenter of the quake of Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. 

Reports on any injuries or damage resulting due to the earthquake were not available. 

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit Choram region of Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province. According to Xinhua news agency, the epicentre of the quake was reported to be at a depth of 10 km, 50.790 degrees east longitude and 30.594 degrees north latitude.

The tremors were felt in the northern cities of Iran's Khuzestan Province.

Any injuries or casualties were not reported into the incident, the local media said. However, houses in rural areas have sustained damage. 

Also Read | Magnitude-5.2 earthquake jolts Iran, buildings damaged

Also Read | 8 killed as magnitude-5.4 earthquake jolts Philippines

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySpooked over abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan closes corridor of its airspace Next StoryPakistan must refrain from retaliatory aggression against India: US lawmakers on J&K  