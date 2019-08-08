Magnitude-5.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rocks Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan early on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, the tremors were felt at 6:15 am today.

The epicenter of the quake of Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Reports on any injuries or damage resulting due to the earthquake were not available.

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit Choram region of Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province. According to Xinhua news agency, the epicentre of the quake was reported to be at a depth of 10 km, 50.790 degrees east longitude and 30.594 degrees north latitude.

The tremors were felt in the northern cities of Iran's Khuzestan Province.

Any injuries or casualties were not reported into the incident, the local media said. However, houses in rural areas have sustained damage.

