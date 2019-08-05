Magnitude-5.2 earthquake jolts Iran, buildings damaged

Image Source : AP Buildings, houses damaged as earthquake jolts Iran

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit Choram region of Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province on Monday, Iran's Seismological Centre said. According to Xinhua news agency, the epicentre of the quake was reported to be at a depth of 10 km, 50.790 degrees east longitude and 30.594 degrees north latitude.

The tremors were felt in the northern cities of Iran's Khuzestan Province.

Any injuries or casualties were not reported into the incident, the local media said. However, houses in rural areas have sustained damage.

Meanwhile, teams of evaluators were dispatched to the region by Iran's Red Crescent Society. Rescuers were also present at the site of the earthquake to help those affected.

Earlier on July 27, at least 8 people were killed, while 12 others were injured after two earthquakes jolted the archipelago of Batanes north of Philippines' main Luzon island. According to the local authorities, the earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter Scale struck before dawn.

A historic church and other houses were also damaged due to the tremors.

