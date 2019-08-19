Monday, August 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Gujarat: Moderate intensity earthquake hits Kutch

Gujarat: Moderate intensity earthquake hits Kutch

"The quake was felt at 2.43 pm with its epicentre recorded 6 km north-northwest of Bhachau in Kutch district," said an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research.

PTI PTI
Ahmedabad Published on: August 19, 2019 16:24 IST
Moderate intensity earthquake hits Kutch in Gujarat
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Moderate intensity earthquake hits Kutch in Gujarat

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted parts of Kutch district in Gujarat on Monday afternoon, officials said.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported, a district administration official said.

"The quake was felt at 2.43 pm with its epicentre recorded 6 km north-northwest of Bhachau in Kutch district," said an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research.

Several areas, including Anjar, Gandhidham, Bhachau and Rapar, experienced the quake in the district, located around 330 km from here, another official said.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Kutch on July 8.

ALSO READ: Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude rocks Tibet-India Border region

ALSO READ: Magnitude-5.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan

ALSO READ: Magnitude-5.2 earthquake jolts Iran, buildings damaged

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIndian Army denies Shehla Rashid's allegations on military; complaint filed seeking her arrest Next StoryGovernment saves jobs of 70 employees after Kashmir MNC announces closure amid lockdown  