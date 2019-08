Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale rocked the Eastern Xizang (Tibet)-India Border region at 01.44 pm, on Wednesday.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The tremors were felt at around 04.20 pm.

The epicentre of the quake was in the mountains near Leh.