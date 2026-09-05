NIA chargesheets 15 accused in Pakistan-linked Ghaziabad espionage case

Ghaziabad:

The National Investigation (NIA) on Saturday charge sheeted fifteen accused in Pakistan-linked Ghaziabad espionage case. In its chargesheet in the case number RC-01/2026/NIA/LKW, the NIA has named Praveen, Raj Valmiki, Shiva Valmiki, Ritik Gangwar, Sameer @ Shooter, Durgesh Nishad, Naushad, Gagan Kumar, Vivek, Shivraj, Meera Thakur and Shane Iram @ Mahak as accused before the Special Court NIA, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, under sections 61(2) and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, and sections 13, 17 and 18 of the UA (P) Act. A detailed Investigation Report against 5 Juveniles in conflict with law has already been submitted before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Ghaziabad on May 18, 2026.

The case was initially registered as FIR No. 76/2026, dated March 14, 2026, at Kaushambi Police Station, Commissionerate Ghaziabad, under sections 61(2) and 152 of the BNS and sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act. During the investigation, police added section 18 of the UA (P) Act. So far, 21 accused persons have been arrested in the case.

Investigation has established that the accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy to commit illegal acts and serious offences prejudicial to the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. It has been further revealeed that the accused illegally trespassed into, approached and accessed prohibited/sensitive areas of vital importance, installed spy cameras, and transmitted sensitive information, including photographs and videos with geo-tagging, to entities based in an enemy country.

They also facilitated such enemy-state-linked entities in procuring and using Indian SIM cards for unlawful activities, and actively assisted them in obtaining photographs and videos of sensitive installations along with their precise GPS coordinates, which has the potential to endanger the sovereignty, unity, integrity and security of the nation.

Further investigation in the case against the remaining accused persons and other suspects is in progress.

Similar incident: Pakistan-backed terror network busted in Delhi, 7 arrested

The Delhi Police Special Cell earlier busted a major Pakistan-backed terror and criminal network, arresting seven accused individuals. In total, sevean accused have been arrested. According to police, the network was operating under the instructions of Shahzad Bhatti and his associate Ajmal Gujjar, both based in Pakistan. Further investigations revealed that the gang used to procure illegal weapons, ammunition, and narcotics from Pakistan via Punjab and supply them within the Delhi-NCR region.

During the operation, the police recovered five pistols, 41 live cartridges, seven mobile phones, and a Scorpio vehicle from the possession of the accused. According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the gang used social media to lure youths into their web and were recruited by being tempted with the prospect of quick money and the glamour associated with the world of crime. Subsequently, they were engaged in activities such as the smuggling of weapons and narcotics.

The police received information in May 2026 that Shahzad Bhatti and Ajmal Gujjar were plotting major criminal and terror-related incidents in Delhi-NCR. Acting on this information, the police arrested Mohit, alias Yogi. Illegal weapons were recovered from him, along with evidence of his contact with the handlers based in Pakistan.

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