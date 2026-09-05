OPINION | Miracle rescue in Nepal: How it happened?

New Delhi:

The miraculous rescue of two personnel of Nepal Electricity Authority from a deep hydropower tunnel 10 days after the devastating flood, has surprised many.

Thirty-year-old mechanical foreman Sanjay Sah and 45-year-old mechanical supervisor Kabir Maharjan were rescued alive from the Trishuli 3A hydropower tunnel. The tunnel was filled with mud and huge boulders, and the two were trapped without food, water and fresh air.

Sanjay Sah said that for ten days, he and his associates prayed to God, chanting 'Hare Rama, Hare Krishna'. Rescue teams are now optimistic of saving several others among the 40 personnel still trapped inside.

How did the two survive despite a lack of food, drinking water and proper ventilation?

Experts say that Sah and Maharjan were trapped inside what is called the Goldilocks Zone, built at a height which is favourable for survival when disaster strikes.

This portion is built for maintenance purposes, where airflow is good.

Three tunnels of the hydropower project are filled with mud and debris, and experts from the Nepalese Army, Indian Army, Chinese Army, and Korean armed forces are carrying out rescue operations.

Famous Australian geologist Arnold Dix has also joined rescue efforts. Arnold Dix was the key person who helped rescue 41 construction workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in November 2023 in Uttarakhand.

Ecstatic relatives of Sah and Maharjan are least interested in technical details. They have heaved a sigh of relief after seeing Sanjay and Kabir alive after a suspenseful 10 days. There are hopes of survival for others too.

Indian Army’s special tunnel rescue unit provided crucial assistance during the rescue efforts.

It is a happy coincidence that the two got a new life on the auspicious day of Krishna Janmashtami.

Yogi promises to transform Mathura, Vrindavan like Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered Janmashtami prayers at the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura amidst festivities across the entire Braj hinterland.

After showering flower petals on crowds of devotees, Yogi addressed them and promised to transform Mathura, Gokul, Vrindavan and Barsana like Ayodhya and Kashi.

At the same time, Yogi hit out at “Sanatan virodhis” and predicted they would meet the same fate as king Kansa of Mathura. “Those who support Aurangzeb and Babar are getting the results of their actions”, he added.

In recent years, there has been a marked improvement in the restoration of famous shrines in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath and Mahakal in Ujjain. These places are ready to handle a huge surge of devotees during sacred festivals.

Mathura and Vrindavan had been lagging behind in development.

I visited the famous Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan a few months ago. It was literally difficult to wade through huge crowds surging through narrow roads and monkeys snatching food and other edibles from devotees.

The conditions in Mathura and Barsana are no better. It was in this context that Yogi has vowed to change the face of the Braj region. If these holy towns get a facelift, religious tourism will increase, and the local people will get new modes of earning.

Pawar family: Why are Supriya, Sunetra targeting each other?

Bickering between members of Sharad Pawar’s family has started again with Supriya Sule, the patriarch’s daughter, questioning why NCP (Ajit) leaders are silent about the progress of the probe into the air crash in which Ajit Dada Pawar was killed on February 28 this year.

In her blunt remarks, Supriya Sule said it appears NCP leaders are least interested in finding out the exact causes of the air crash.

Supriya Sule said NCP leaders are silent about the air crash and nobody is even trying to find out the progress that has been made in the probe till now.

"On one hand, I have lost my brother and leaders in Ajit Dada’s party are busy enjoying the perks of power", Supriya Sule said.

Ajit Pawar’s widow and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar immediately responded. She said, “People should refrain from politicising Ajit Dada’s death. We should give some time to probe agencies to finish their investigation."

"I have lost my husband and my sons have lost their father. I understand the pain of my family. I am personally monitoring the probe. It will be better if people refrain from making unnecessary comments”, Sunetra Pawar said.

Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar contested against each other in Baramati. Their dispute is old, but as long as Ajit Dada was alive, he did not let the family break apart. He left Sharad Pawar’s political tutelage, formed his own party, but he never spoiled his relations with his uncle.

Supriya, too, always addressed Ajit Pawar as 'dada' and never uttered any remark against him.

The Pawar family built a good image in Maharashtra. There may be political differences, but personal relationships must not end. But now, it appears, after the passing of Ajit Dada, old wounds are being reopened, which is not good for the family.

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