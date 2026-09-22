Safety remains our priority, but there are limits to govt intervention': Centre on SpiceJet crisis'

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Tuesday that the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are closely monitoring SpiceJet’s operational and financial position amid the airline’s ongoing financial challenges.

The government is reviewing the airline’s operations and finances through the aviation regulator, with the Civil Aviation Ministry seeking to ensure that there is no compromise on aviation safety.

"We have operational and, to a certain extent, financial scrutiny also being done from the ministry through the DGCA because we don't want safety to lapse," Naidu said.

Limits to government intervention: Naidu

He said the ministry was continuously engaging with the airline and exploring ways to provide assistance, while noting that SpiceJet is a private carrier and there are limits to the government’s intervention.

Naidu said the aviation sector had faced difficulties amid the West Asia crisis and pointed to the government’s extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) as one of the measures aimed at supporting airlines.

"The credit guarantee scheme was also done through which Rs 150 crore has already been given to SpiceJet,” he said, adding that the remaining funding would have to be worked out between the airline and its banking partners so that the scheme could be implemented.

The minister said the government’s immediate priority was to ensure that passengers did not face inconvenience and that safety standards were not compromised.

"Our major priority right now is to ensure the passengers shouldn't face any inconvenience, the safety shouldn't be compromised at any cost in terms of operations and then smooth operations are sustained within the airline," Naidu said.

SpiceJet financial crisis

The Centre has been in discussions with SpiceJet as the airline continues to face financial stress, along with a shrinking fleet and declining share of the domestic aviation market.

SpiceJet has also been seeking funds under the ECLGS, with the government previously extending ECLGS 5.0 to provide financial support to the airline.

The scheme was extended against the backdrop of financial pressures faced by the aviation sector amid the West Asia conflict, which disrupted air travel and affected passenger traffic.

The crisis, which began in late February following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, put further pressure on airlines through higher aviation turbine fuel prices, airspace restrictions and disruptions to international operations.

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