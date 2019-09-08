Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hits Himachal's Chama district

A 3.4 low-intensity magnitude earthquake hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Sunday, officials said.

No loss of life or property was reported, they said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was north-east of Chamba at a depth of 10 kilometres, Director, Shimla Meteorological Centre, Manmohan Singh, said.

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 5:30 am on Sunday, he said, adding that mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas of the district.

Most parts of the state, including Chamba district, fall in the high-seismic sensitive zone.

