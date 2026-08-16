National Highway suddenly collapses amid rain in Odisha, three trucks plunge into ditch | Watch

Bhubaneswar:

A major accident occurred on National Highway 53 in Kendrapara district of Odisha amid continuous heavy rainfall. A newly constructed section of the highway near Nilachal Bazaar in Marshaghai, along the Paradip-Chandikhol stretch, suddenly caved in, causing three passing trucks to overturn and fall to the roadside.

Here's the video | WATCH

The newly constructed section of National Highway 53 near Nilachal Bazaar in Kendrapara district reportedly caved in amid continuous heavy rain.

A portion of the road suddenly collapsed, with visuals from the spot showing the damaged stretch and the ground beneath the highway also appearing to have been affected.

Meanwhile, three trucks travelling along the road lost balance after the collapse and overturned, landing on the roadside. The incident has raised concerns over the condition and stability of the newly constructed stretch amid the ongoing heavy rainfall.

Vehicular traffic affected

Construction work was underway at the site when the newly constructed portion of National Highway 53 collapsed amid continuous heavy rainfall. The sudden cave-in has raised questions about the strength of the highway and the quality of construction. However, officials have not yet released any information on the exact cause of the collapse.

The affected stretch of NH-53 has disrupted vehicular movement in the area. The collapse, along with the overturning of three trucks, has created challenges for the safe movement of traffic along the route.

After receiving information about the incident, officials reached the spot and inspected the damaged section of the highway. Necessary measures have been taken to secure the affected area and facilitate the restoration of traffic.

The collapse of a newly constructed section of the highway amid incessant rain has raised concerns over road safety in Kendrapara. Authorities are currently working to repair the damaged stretch and restore normal vehicular movement.

Massive cloudburst on Srinagar-Leh highway triggers landslides

Earlier on August 13, a massive cloudburst hit the Ranga Mode area of Sonamarg near the Zojila Pass, triggering instant landslides, heavy mudslides, and a sudden rise in local river water levels. As a precautionary measure, locals have been advised to avoid going near riverbanks and stay away from water channels. Because of the cloudburst, a massive landslide was suddenly reported near the Ranga Morh section of the Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh Highway, disrupting traffic between the two regions.

Thousands of tonnes of debris cascaded down from the mountains, completely blocking a section of the highway. However, there were no casualties. Rescue personnel have been deployed to the site following the incident, and traffic on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway has been halted as a precautionary measure.

(Report: Shubham Kumar)

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