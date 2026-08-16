20 blackbucks rewilded in Gujarat's Banni Grasslands on 80th Independence Day with Vantara's support

Kutch (Gujarat) :

As India celebrated its 80th Independence Day, the Gujarat Forest Department, with support of the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) - Vantara, successfully released 20 blackbucks (Antilope cervicapra) into the Banni grasslands of Kutch in Gujarat. The development marks an important milestone in the restoration of native wildlife and the ecological character of this unique grassland landscape.

Of the 20 blackbucks, five were males and 15 were females. They had been safely transferred from Vantara's facility in Jamnagar following formal approvals from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and the Chief Wildlife Warden of Gujarat. The translocation was done in accordance with prescribed protocols covering veterinary examination, health screening, quarantine, disease surveillance, safe and humane transportation and release. Vantara complied with all the necessary requirements.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)20 blackbucks were rewilded in Gujarat's Banni grasslands.

This was done as a part of Vantara's initiative to rebuild the ecological fabric of Banni, strengthening its native herbivore community, supporting natural predator prey relationships and contributing to the recovery of a more resilient grassland ecosystem.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)20 blackbucks were rewilded in Gujarat's Banni grasslands.

Banni is a vast grassland landscape supporting pastoral communities and diverse native wildlife. Blackbucks, alongside species like chinkara, nilgai, and wild boar, historically formed the core herbivore base of Banni. Their reintroduction aims to rebuild natural predator-prey dynamics and boost ecosystem resilience.

The initiative reflects the broader national commitment to the revival of India’s native species and restoration of its grassland ecosystems, a conservation direction strongly championed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Highlighting the event's significance, Dr Jaipal Singh, IFS, Chief Wildlife Warden of Gujarat, stated: "Restoring native wildlife is fundamental to restoring healthy landscapes. The release of these 20 blackbucks into Banni on India's Independence Day is an important milestone in our continuing effort to recover the ecological character and biodiversity of these unique grasslands. Such restoration requires science, sustained management and collaboration, and we appreciate Vantara's technical support in carrying out the programme in accordance with prescribed protocols."

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)20 blackbucks were rewilded in Gujarat's Banni grasslands.

Meanwhile, Ajit Kulkarni, Special Director, Compliance and Due Diligence, Vantara, said: “There can be no greater privilege on Independence Day than contributing to a future in which India’s native species continue to live and flourish in the natural landscapes to which they belong. Species restoration is not simply about releasing animals; it requires a thorough understanding of the habitat, the species and the individual animals being released, as well as habitat dynamics, population planning, and the active support of all stakeholders, particularly local communities, to ensure the long term success and sustainability of these efforts. We are honoured to support the Gujarat Forest Department and the Government’s conservation vision for Banni, and to contribute our technical capabilities wherever they can strengthen India’s wildlife conservation efforts.”